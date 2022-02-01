© 2022 KUNR
Turkey and Armenia discuss opening borders to more trade and travel

By Peter Kenyon
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:13 PM PST

Long-time adversaries Turkey and Armenia are talking about opening their border to more trade and travel. But it doesn't look like all the issues of the past will be dealt with yet.

