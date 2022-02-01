We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Turkey and Armenia discuss opening borders to more trade and travel
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:13 PM PST
Long-time adversaries Turkey and Armenia are talking about opening their border to more trade and travel. But it doesn't look like all the issues of the past will be dealt with yet.
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.