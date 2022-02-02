© 2022 KUNR
World Headlines

U.S. has never won a biathlon Olympic medal. This year's athletes hope to change that

By Tom Goldman
Published February 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM PST

Biathlon is the only Winter Olympics sport in which the U.S. hasn't won a medal. Innovations since the last games have Americans hoping to break through in the skiing and target shooting event.

