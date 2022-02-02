We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. has never won a biathlon Olympic medal. This year's athletes hope to change that
Published February 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM PST
Biathlon is the only Winter Olympics sport in which the U.S. hasn't won a medal. Innovations since the last games have Americans hoping to break through in the skiing and target shooting event.
