Russian naval exercises stoke fears of Black Sea blockade

By Frank Langfitt
Published February 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM PST

Russian Navy exercises at Ukraine's ports are disrupting critical shipping lanes. Some businesses worry the ships could stay and try to completely block Ukrainian ports amid fears of an invasion.

