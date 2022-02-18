We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Russian naval exercises stoke fears of Black Sea blockade
Published February 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM PST
Russian Navy exercises at Ukraine's ports are disrupting critical shipping lanes. Some businesses worry the ships could stay and try to completely block Ukrainian ports amid fears of an invasion.
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.