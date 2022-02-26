People fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania

Since Russia's invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, roughly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled their country. U.S. officials have estimated that the Russian invasion could produce between one million and five million refugees.

Satellite images show miles of vehicles attempting to cross into nearby Romania at the Siret border crossing. Poland and Slovakia are also bracing to accept refugees from Ukraine.

"In these tragic times, our thoughts are on the Ukrainian people, on all Ukrainian women, men and children, forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and did not want," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday.

Conflict in Kyiv intensified overnight into Saturday as Russian forces advanced on the Ukrainian capital. But U.S. officials say Russia has failed to take over any Ukrainian cities so far.

/ Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Satellite images from Feb. 25, 2022 show a 4.0 mile (6.5km)-long traffic jam of people, cars and trucks trying to leave Ukraine and cross into Romania near the Siret border crossing.

/ Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images / Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images Cars wait to cross into Romania, at the border crossing, on Feb. 24, 2022 in Solotvyno, Ukraine

/ Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images / Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images A woman talks on the phone to organize accommodations after having crossed the border from Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.

/ Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images / Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images Ukrainian women holds her child as they wait to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing point between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.

/ Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images / Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images Ukrainians rest after entering Romania and crossing the Danube River at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.

/ Andreea AlexandruAP / Andreea AlexandruAP Sisters embrace after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.