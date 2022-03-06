A cease-fire to evacuate civilians from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol fails again

The National Guard of Ukraine says Sunday's cease-fire was broken and the evacuation plans have been halted after Russian forces opened fire.

It was the second day in a row a cease-fire to allow the evacuation of civilians from the port city of Mariupol has failed.

Civilian evacuations from the city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local cease-fire, according to The Associated Press.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko says the planned evacuations were stalled due to an ongoing assault.

"There can be no 'green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom," Gerashchenko said on Telegram, according to the AP.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.