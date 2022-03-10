KUNR’s spring fund drive starts today, and listener support is what makes our services possible. Make a gift today by calling 844-586-7887.
Inflation reached a new 40-year high — even before the big spike in gas prices
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM PST
Annual inflation rose to a four-decade high in February, as consumer prices were up 7.9% from a year ago. That does not include most of the spike in gas prices tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.