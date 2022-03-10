© 2022 KUNR
Inflation reached a new 40-year high — even before the big spike in gas prices

By Scott Horsley
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM PST

Annual inflation rose to a four-decade high in February, as consumer prices were up 7.9% from a year ago. That does not include most of the spike in gas prices tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
