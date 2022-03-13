© 2022 KUNR
What flight tracking data reveals about details of the Ukraine crisis

By Debbie Elliott
Published March 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM PDT

Debbie Elliott asks flight data co-op ADS-B Exchange founder Dan Streufert where publicly available flight data comes from and how much it reveals about the crisis in Ukraine.

