Photos: Pope Francis is laid to rest and mourned around the world

Pope Francis, who died Monday at the age of 88 after 12 years as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, was honored with a funeral Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square in front of the Papal Basilica in Vatican City.

The Mass was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, and attended by leaders from all over the world.

We take a look at the funeral and the people mourning him throughout the world today:

Funeral Mass

Yara Nardi / Reuters / Reuters Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals, leads the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Gregorio Borgia / AP / AP The coffin of Pope Francis is carried in front of dignitaries during his funeral.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP / AP The book of the Gospels lies on the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral ceremony.

Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images / Getty Images A photograph taken from St Peter Basilica shows a general view of late Pope Francis' coffin.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images Cardinals attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Antonio Masiello / Getty Images / Getty Images Europe Youssef Absi, Patriarch of Antioch and All the Orient, of Alexandria and of Jerusalem and head of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, blesses the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square on Saturday in Vatican City.

Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Attendees and nuns stand in the street as they wait before late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP / AP The coffin of Pope Francis is laid into St. Peter's Square during his funeral ceremony.

Gregorio Borgia / AP / AP The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images Two nuns look on as people gather during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP / AP Clergy follow the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP A nun holds a rosary as she waits for the funeral of Pope Francis to begin.

Andreea Alexandru / AP / AP Nuns share a laugh as people gather for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Andrew Medichini / AP / AP Faithful rest on the ground ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Andreea Alexandru / AP / AP A nun holds a photo of Pope Francis while attending his funeral.

Fabio Frustaci / ZUMA Press via Reuters / ZUMA Press via Reuters Pope Francis' funeral ceremony is seen in Saint Peter's Square, in Vatican City

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images People gather during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square.

World Leaders

Nathan Howard / Reuters / Reuters President Trump walks, on the day of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, and his wife Olena Zelenska, left, stand alongside other leaders including India's President Droupadi Murmu, second right, and Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok, right, as they attend the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony.

Jakub Porzycki / Getty Images / Getty Images Prince William before the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis.

Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images World leaders and royals attend the funeral ceremony of late Pope Francis.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Former President Biden speaks with attendees as he arrives ahead of the late Pope Francis' funeral.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters / Reuters France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron watch as the coffin of Pope Francis is carried by pallbearers during his funeral.

Markus Schreiber / AP / AP Heads of State and other dignitaries stand during the funeral of Pope Francis.

Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive ahead of the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony

Procession through Rome

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP The coffin of Pope Francis passes the Colosseum in Rome.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gather along the road as the coffin of late Pope Francis is transported from St Peter's Basilica to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica during the funeral ceremony.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images / Getty Images / Getty Images ROME, ITALY - APRIL 26: People line the streets as the coffin of Pope Francis is transported to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial on April 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis died on April 21st, aged 88. Anointed in 2013, Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio was the first Latin American and Jesuit Pope. Taking the name Francis after St Francis of Assisi, he was a more humble Pope than many of his predecessors and will be buried outside of the Vatican in a simple wooden coffin at the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of the faithful gather before the funeral procession arrives at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore during the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88.

Massimo Valicchia / Getty Images / Getty Images People gather along the road as the coffin of the late Pope Francis is transported from St. Peter's Basilica to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica during the funeral ceremony.

Final resting place

Piero Cruciatti / Getty Images / Getty Images Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Pope Francis into Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, his final resting place, during his funeral ceremony.

Carlos Barria / Reuters / Reuters A man holds a rose outside the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, on the day of the funeral of Pope Francis,.

Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters / Reuters People hold white roses as pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Francis inside the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

Stefano Costantino / Getty Images / Getty Images The coffin of late Pope Francis is carried by pallbearers into Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

World mourns

Yasuyoshi Chiba / Getty Images / Getty Images An aerial image shows Catholic believers holding candles during Pope Francis's requiem mass at the Esplanade of Tasitolu in Dili, East Timor, where he held a Mass in September last year, on April 26, 2025, as his funeral takes place in Vatican.

Ishara S. Kodikara / Getty Images / Getty Images A Catholic man watches a live telecast of the funeral for the late Pope Francis taking place at St Peter's Square in the Vatican, in Colombo.

Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman holds a photo of Pope Francis in front of the Buenos Aires Cathedral on April 26, 2025, before a mass to bid him farewell.

Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters / Reuters A woman reacts as she watches a screen displaying the funeral service of Pope Francis at the Vatican, at the Assumption Cathedral, in Bangkok, Thailand.