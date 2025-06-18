Iran warns of 'irreparable consequences' as Trump weighs U.S. role in conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a sharp new warning to the U.S. on Wednesday, declaring that "any military intervention by [the U.S.] will undoubtedly cause irreparable harm" to Americans.

In a nationally broadcast address, Khamenei praised what he called the "steadfast, courageous, and time-sensitive" response of the Iranian people to Israeli airstrikes, and said Iran would equally resist an "imposed war" and "imposed peace."

"Americans should know that the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered," he said.

Khamenei's comments, given during a televised address to the Iranian people on Wednesday, come amid President Trump's increasing signals that the U.S. may take an active role in the conflict.

In a string of posts on his social media site Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" and boasted that the U.S. and Israel had "total and complete control of the skies over Iran," raising speculation that American forces are already more involved than previously acknowledged.

Trump also issued a direct threat against Khamenei.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least for now."

A person briefed on the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, told NPR that Israel believes the U.S. will eventually join the offensive against Iran and is currently awaiting a formal decision from Washington.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

NPR's Daniel Estrin contributed reporting from Tel Aviv.

Copyright 2025 NPR