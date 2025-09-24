Greetings from Guatemala, where one person's trash becomes another's colorful art
Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.
I was taking my 12-year-old daughter on her first-ever trip overseas, to Antigua, Guatemala. International travel always brings a new perspective, and that was especially true as I was seeing a different country through her wide, awe-filled eyes.
While visiting a museum of Indigenous textiles in a town a few miles outside the city, I spotted this lovely hanging planter in the shape of a bird. As I got closer, I realized it was made entirely out of an old tire. It's an ingenious example of reusing trash to make something beautiful. And it's a reminder that culture is everywhere if you let your eye linger.
