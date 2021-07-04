© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Scientists Say Fireworks And Fire Season Don’t Mix

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published July 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM PDT

More than 150 scientists signed onto a letter urging people in the Western U.S. to avoid fireworks this Independence Day.

“The July 4th weekend in the United States this year will be like no other we’ve experienced in the nation’s history,” they wrote. “The extreme heat impacting the northwestern United States and Canada this week comes on top of an already record-setting drought across much of western North America.”

Fuel sources, like vegetation, are the driest we’ve ever recorded in some areas. Philip Higuera, a fire ecology professor at the University of Montana, said a record-breaking heat wave makes things worse, and having the two issues converge on July 4th — a day notorious for fires near homes — could cause major problems.

number-of-western-wildfires-near-homes-spikes-on-july-4.png

“A lot of fires are beneficial and do a lot of things that are helpful for us,” he said. “But the fires that are clearly bad are the ones that humans start near homes.”

More than 95% of wildfires that threaten homes are human-caused.

But the dangers likely won’t go away next year. Higuera suggests finding new holiday traditions for Independence Day well into the future.

“This is not like the 4th of July of your youth,” he said. “Because of climate change, our conditions are getting warmer and drier.”

University of Montana associate professor Alex Metcalf agreed. He said the West is already starting to pivot away from fireworks in the summer, and we should keep heading that direction.

“There are lots of efforts around the West to rethink how we celebrate this holiday,” he said. “Doing bans, suspending firework shows. Coming up with all sorts of different creative ways to celebrate that don’t start fires.”

Both Higuera and Metcalf wrote about their concerns in The Conversation.

CORRECTION: The previous version of this story inadvertently switched quotes from Higuera and Metcalf. They are now attributed correctly. We regret the error.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News

Tags

fire season
Madelyn Beck
Madelyn Beck is a regional Illinois reporter, based in Galesburg. On top of her work for Harvest Public Media, she also contributes to WVIK, Tri-States Public Radio and the Illinois Newsroom collaborative.
See stories by Madelyn Beck
Related Content