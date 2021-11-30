-
Severe wildfires across the West have prompted the nation’s top fire agency to increase its preparedness level to the highest and most critical stage — the earliest the agency has done so in a decade.
More than 150 scientists signed onto a letter urging people in the Western U.S. to avoid fireworks this Independence Day.
Here are your morning news headlines for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.Grim Western Fire Season Starts Much Drier Than Record 2020By The Associated…
All signs are pointing to an extreme fire season across the region this year. That is, we’re seeing warm conditions, low soil moisture, low stream flows and low snowpacks.
The weather is getting warmer and fire season is right around the corner. To help cut down on potential wildfire risks, Carson City is looking for a…
Last year, wildfires destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres, displaced hundreds of people and caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage. So, what can…
Washoe County Schools have been in session for about a month, but for 10 of those class days, schools have been closed and they switched to remote…
In Washoe County, the air quality has been deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups for more than 20 days in the last month due to fires in California. When…
As the U.S. Forest Service prepares for the wildfire season, it must also confront COVID-19. Already the agency's put a stop to prescribed burning. And...
Wildfires are still burning across the Mountain West, but far fewer than in the last few years.