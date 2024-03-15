Purple Politics: Rural voters voice issues on health care, taxes and the political climate

What issues matter most during the election for community members in rural Nevada? In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck speaks with voters in Lovelock, Winnemucca, Dayton, and Elko about a wide range of issues, including health care, taxes, and mining.

The episode includes Lovelock couple Wesley Bohannon, who would like to see more activities for their three boys and grocery store options, and Denise Street, a Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe member who isn’t relying on lawmakers. Dennis Humphreys, who lives off the grid in Winnemucca, would like lower prices.

As the minority party, Lance Whitney, the Elko County Democratic Central Committee chair, and Tony Stephenson, the Lyon County Democratic Central Committee chair, discuss local politics and how the political climate has changed over the last 20 years.