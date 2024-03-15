© 2024 KUNR
Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Purple Politics: Rural voters voice issues on health care, taxes and the political climate

By Lucia Starbuck
Published March 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM PDT
Bohannon and Street smile and embrace for a photo. They are indoors.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Couple Wesley Bohannon (left) and Denise Street in Lovelock, Nev., on Feb. 28, 2024.

What issues matter most during the election for community members in rural Nevada? In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck speaks with voters in Lovelock, Winnemucca, Dayton, and Elko about a wide range of issues, including health care, taxes, and mining.

The episode includes Lovelock couple Wesley Bohannon, who would like to see more activities for their three boys and grocery store options, and Denise Street, a Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe member who isn’t relying on lawmakers. Dennis Humphreys, who lives off the grid in Winnemucca, would like lower prices.

As the minority party, Lance Whitney, the Elko County Democratic Central Committee chair, and Tony Stephenson, the Lyon County Democratic Central Committee chair, discuss local politics and how the political climate has changed over the last 20 years.

Tags
2024 Election Rural NevadaNevada Voters
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor, and Crystal Willis is the digital editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.