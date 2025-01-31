Federal funding freeze endangered nonprofit helping domestic violence survivors

The Trump administration’s order to freeze federal funding sowed confusion across the country. The order announced Jan. 27, was rescinded two days later, but not before it caused ripples through northern Nevada.

The funding freeze had immediate impacts on Reno-based nonprofit, Safe Embrace, which helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking.

Afshan West, executive director of Safe Embrace, said they rely entirely on federal funds for their housing programs, and this recent pause to funds threatened to leave families in the cold.

“All of our services are for victim survivors and their minor children,” West said. “This is catastrophic for us, because we don't want our victim survivors to be evicted. We don't want them out in the streets at this point.”

The nonprofit is currently providing monthly rental assistance to 33 victims and 45 children.

The nonprofit’s work is especially crucial in Nevada, which, according to World Population Review, ranked second highest in the nation for domestic violence in 2024, with 43.8% of women experiencing domestic violence.

This assistance is directly helping pregnant women, women who recently gave birth, and their families, said Leslie Berg, client services manager. Cuts to funding could have very real consequences to people who are fleeing violent and dangerous situations, she said.

“The reality is they need to survive. And sometimes survival looks like returning to an abusive situation, because at least they have somewhere to be out of the cold,” Berg said.

Safe Embrace’s 24–hour emergency crisis phone line receives about 15 to 20 phone calls a day, Berg said. “A lot of our clients, they've suffered horrific abuse – strangulation – which we know is very close to homicide. Implications of this is not light, it's very serious, and multiple lives are at stake,” Berg said.

When the Trump administration rescinded the order to freeze federal funds both Berg and West were able to breathe a sigh of relief, but they were still left with questions about the future.

Several factors — including housing shortages, a large unhoused population, and no state income tax — combine to create scarce local funding opportunities, making federal funding crucial, West said.

“There really isn't anything else out there. We've looked at every grant cycle,” West said. “Here in our state, without this direct federal assistance for housing, the options are very few and far in between.”