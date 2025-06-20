Former Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Chairman dies

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's longest-serving chairman, Arlan Melendez, died on June 17 at the age of 78.

The Vietnam-era U.S. Marine Corps veteran was first elected to the colony's tribal council in the 80s. He then went on to serve as chairman for nearly 32 years before retiring in late 2023.

During his tenure, Melendez oversaw a major expansion of tribal land and helped overhaul the colony's tax system, leading to increased access to health and social-service programs.

He was also appointed to the US Civil Rights Commission in 2005 by then Senator Harry Reid, becoming only the second native American to do so.

Condolences for Melendez's death have come from across the country, including the National Congress on American Indians, of which Melendez served as Western Regional Vice President.

