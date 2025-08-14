Update: Body camera footage from the GSR shooting has been released

The footage showed police officers arriving on scene and hurriedly pulling over near the parking lot after spotting the suspect Dakota Hawver.

A police officer said “put the gun down” but Hawver began shooting at the police. Hawver ran towards a truck near him and hid behind it. The police and Hawver continued shooting at each other.

Moments later, Hawver was shot. An officer on the radio said “hold fire, hold fire, hold fire, he’s down.” The footage cuts to multiple police officers walking towards Hawver. He was down on the ground bleeding.

A police officer asked “Where’s the gun? Where’s the gun?” Another police officer responds “The gun’s right here. The gun’s right here,” while officers handcuff Hawver.

Hawver was then taken to the hospital. He remained in critical condition until he was pronounced dead a few days later.

Lara Ryzanych with Reno Police said the six officers involved were put on administrative leave and are not back to work yet.

“So it’ll be dependent upon when the Sparks Police Department, who is the investigative agency, concludes their investigation and clears them to return to duty and then after that, it’ll be up to each individual officer when they believe they are ready to return,” Ryzanych said.

A total of six victims were shot. Justin Aguila, Andrew Canepa, and Angel Martinez died. Matt Sitler, Kevin Weir, Dylan McLean were hospitalized but treated and released shortly after.