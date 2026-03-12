Meet our KUNR student interns for spring 2026

KUNR’s paid student internship program is in collaboration UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism. Interns learn a variety of skills that prepare them for a career in professional reporting. They work alongside seasoned journalists in KUNR’s newsroom.

Student reporters produce compelling, insightful and audio-rich stories for both broadcast and digital audiences, from daily short newscast items to in-depth feature packages to digital stories.

Mariel Day

“This internship with KUNR has been such a fun and fulfilling experience. It has taught me a lot about how to become a better journalist. And as a journalism student, it has been a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience. Everyone at KUNR is so talented and welcoming, it simply makes the experience even better.”’

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's student intern Mariel Day.

Kathleen Leslie

"Hi! I'm a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno studying journalism and Spanish. I'm passionate about storytelling and giving back to my community so in my opinion, what better place to intern than KUNR. Plus growing up, I would listen to NPR all the time with my dad. I love this internship because I'm always learning something new and finding myself in situations I would have never been in otherwise, like getting heckled by a comedian. Outside of KUNR I love art and playing with my cats."

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's student intern Kathleen Leslie.

Oscar Martinez

“Hello! I'm a born and raised New Yorker. I'm a second year Grad Student at the University of Nevada Reno. I enjoy gaming in my spare time while watching TV. I started with KUNR through their partnership with the Hitchcock Project where I was able to explore my passion for science. Now in my second semester with KUNR I am exploring a variety of topics to better myself as a reporter.”

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's student intern Oscar Martinez.

Emilio Milo

“I am currently a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno, finishing my undergraduate in journalism and Spanish, and hope to become a bilingual journalist! I chose to take part of the KUNR team based on hearing the opportunity to get experience working a newsroom, especially from peers who have taken part in it previously and currently. What I currently love about being here is the new experiences each week brings, whether that’d be out in the field, in the conversations we have with subjects or each other, or learning more about the production that goes into the station.”

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's student intern Emilio Milo.

Ally Ibarra-Soltero

“I’m a sophomore at the University of Nevada, Reno, studying Journalism and Atmospheric Science. I started my journey at KUNR as a general reporter. I loved getting the opportunity to polish my skills as a writer and audio producer. Now, I’m KUNR’s first meteorologist intern in partnership with the Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science. I get to spend every day practicing how to interpret weather patterns and shaping my program so the next person can come in and live out their dreams as a broadcast meteorologist."

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's meteorologist intern Ally Ibarra-Soltero.

James Perez

“Hi, I'm KUNR’s Political Reporting Intern for Spring 2026. Being part of the KUNR newsroom has strengthened my confidence as a reporter, sharpened my ability to produce stories on tight deadlines, and helped me develop my journalistic voice. I’m grateful to work alongside a passionate team of reporters who challenge me to improve every day while helping me build a strong foundation for my career in journalism.”

Autumn Novotny / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's political reporting intern James Perez.

Malory Shaw

“I’m a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada. I aspire to be an investigative reporter and hope to cover a wide range of topics, from science and technology to politics and community. I chose to intern with KUNR Public Radio because I saw how much they prioritize public interest and community, and because it offered an amazing opportunity to work alongside other seasoned, inspiring journalists.”