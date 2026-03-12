Report links nature loss to pollution and development in Western communities

The analysis from the Center for American Progress and environmental justice group, Justice Outside found communities of color are three times more likely than white communities to live in places with severe nature loss — neighborhoods with fewer parks and trees and higher levels of pollution.

Researchers say those disparities can overlap with long histories of mining and oil and gas development located near communities across the West.

“Nature deprivation isn't just about the aesthetics of who has access to ‘big nature,’” said report co-author Rena Payan of Justice Outside. “It's also about who has access to clean air and clean water.”

The report notes that nature loss can have particular impacts for Indigenous communities, where nearby landscapes often support cultural traditions, subsistence food systems and stewardship practices.

But it also highlights Indigenous-led restoration efforts. On the Navajo Nation, community groups are working to restore native grasslands and wildlife habitat. In Alaska, Tribal organizations are helping protect salmon streams and coastal ecosystems that support subsistence harvests.

Payan said the consequences of nature loss go beyond environmental quality.

“We're talking about an issue with generational wealth. We're talking about an issue of generational health,” she said. “And we're talking about an issue where communities of color are bearing the brunt of the consumerism that exists in our country.”

The report also highlights community-led solutions in the Southwest. In the South Valley of Albuquerque, residents are restoring traditional acequia irrigation ditches and reclaiming open space to reconnect neighborhoods with land and water.

Researchers say efforts grounded in local leadership and Indigenous stewardship could play a key role in closing what they call the nation’s growing “nature gap.”