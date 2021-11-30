-
As tourism booms and crowds grow, the Navajo Nation considers reopening its parks and some states charge non-residents more for entry.
NASA is using the Navajo language to name features on the surface of Mars. Aaron Yazzie, a Navajo NASA engineer, said he hopes this helps students take pride in their language.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a virtual town hall Tuesday that the reservation hit its peak number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
When you think about Doctors Without Borders you may picture the medical humanitarian NGO working in war-torn countries like Syria or Yemen. But as the...
Ethel Branch is the former attorney general of the Navajo Nation. A few weeks ago, when she went grocery shopping in Flagstaff, Arizona, she noticed...
The climate crisis is threatening traditional ways of life throughout Indian Country. Now, tribal leaders and scientists are working together to help…