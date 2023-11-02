Mountain West tribes receive federal funds to secure reliable water supplies

© 2023 KUNR
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM PDT
An aerial view of the Pueblo of Laguna in the Rio San Jose Basin in northern New Mexico. The landscape is shades of brown and green.
Dicklyon
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Pueblo of Laguna in the Rio San Jose Basin, pictured here, is one of the Indigenous communities in northern New Mexico still working to resolve water rights settlements.

The federal government is spending another $327 million to help fulfill water rights settlements with Native American tribes, including several in the Mountain West.

The money, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Reclamation Water Settlements Fund, will be used to create reliable water supplies for tribes, according to the Department of the Interior.

More than $160 million will fund a pipeline serving 43 Navajo chapters, the Teepee Junction area of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and the city of Gallup, New Mexico.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren spoke about the importance of the project at a Senate Indian Affairs Committee meeting this year.

“About 30% of the Navajo households continue to lack running water. They rely on hauling water to meet their daily needs,” Nygren said. “This region has long suffered from limited access to clean and reliable water.”

The 300-mile pipeline project would provide just that to a quarter-million people, he added.

Elsewhere in New Mexico, the Pueblos of Nambe, Pojoaque, San Ildefonso and Tesuque will receive $69 million to build a regional water system supplying treated water to Pueblo and non-Pueblo members.

In other parts of the Mountain West, $6 million is going to the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho and the Southern Ute Tribe in Colorado is getting $3.4 million.

