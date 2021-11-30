-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021.California Plans For Broad Pandemic Reopening In Mid-JuneBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Apr. 6, 2021.Nevada Farmers And Conservationists Balk At 'Water Banking'By The Associated…
-
Dozens of Nevadans recently protested at the state legislature about what they see as potential governmental overreach on the water rights of domestic…
-
A strict interpretation of Nevada law reveals that collecting water with rain catchment systems, or rain barrels, is illegal. With ongoing drought…
-
Many farmers in and around Yerington are being ordered to cut their water usage in half this growing season. As far as State Engineer Jason King knows,…