We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

The Mountain West has the nation’s highest inflation rate

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published January 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM PST
Inflation is the highest the nation’s seen since the 1980s with consumer prices increasing 7% over the last year. It’s even bleaker in the Mountain West.

Last Wednesday , the Bureau of Labor Statistics put out a report that outlined consumer spending increases in the 12 months ending in December. Broken down by region, the Mid-Atlantic saw a 5.8% increase in consumer prices in 2021, the lowest increase in the nation. Similarly, New England’s rose by 6.2%.

But the inflation rate in the Mountain West jumped 8.6%. That includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

Why is our dollar not going as far? Some driving factors include the rising costs of food, transportation and energy, including gas and electricity.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Nevada Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
