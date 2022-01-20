The Mountain West has the nation’s highest inflation rate

News Brief

Inflation is the highest the nation’s seen since the 1980s with consumer prices increasing 7% over the last year. It’s even bleaker in the Mountain West.

Last Wednesday , the Bureau of Labor Statistics put out a report that outlined consumer spending increases in the 12 months ending in December. Broken down by region , the Mid-Atlantic saw a 5.8% increase in consumer prices in 2021, the lowest increase in the nation. Similarly, New England’s rose by 6.2%.

But the inflation rate in the Mountain West jumped 8.6%. That includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

Inflation is surging across the U.S., but how bad you’re hit likely depends on where you live — and how much money you make https://t.co/j6Z9EfMAdx — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) January 16, 2022

Why is our dollar not going as far? Some driving factors include the rising costs of food, transportation and energy, including gas and electricity.