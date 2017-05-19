© 2021 KUNR
Cannabis In Nevada: The Rollout

Recreational and medical marijuana are both now legal in Nevada, but what does that really mean for the state? The KUNR news team explores the issue in our series Cannabis In Nevada: The Rollout. From legislation to economics to public health, we have the coverage to help you better understand this growing industry.

By talking with lawmakers, law enforcement officers, home growers, and industry professionals, our reporters are bringing you the latest knowledge on the successes and challenges of mainstreaming cannabis in the Silver State. 

To cap off our cannabis coverage, the KUNR team hosted a cannabis forum. To view the forum from our Facebook Live stream, please click here
