Cannabis In Nevada: The Rollout

-
A vast majority of Nevada's cannabis dispensaries are concentrated in either Clark or Washoe Counties. There's also a handful in Fallon, Carson City and…
-
Recreational marijuana dispensaries around Nevada raked in an estimated $3-5 million in sales over the recent Independence Day weekend. But less than two…
-
Recreational marijuana sales officially kicked off July 1 in Nevada. But what exactly does a retail cannabis brand look like?Reno Public Radio’s Noah…
-
A district court judge in Carson City has granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the state of Nevada from issuing distribution licenses for…
-
Tuesday, 5:04 p.m. update:A district court judge in Carson City has granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the state of Nevada from issuing…
-
Pot. Weed. Mary Jane. Ganja. There are many names for the plant recently legalized in Nevada for recreational use. But not all words are created equal and…
-
The cannabis industry is projected to surge dramatically with the legalization of recreational pot in several states, including Nevada. But it’s not just…
-
Marijuana has been used medicinally for thousands of years, but since about 1900, the plant has been politicized and vilified to the point that current…
-
Production and cultivation of marijuana are ramping up in Nevada, but development on a commercial scale comes with certain air quality challenges.Reno…
-
In Nevada, before the first medical marijuana dispensary opened its door in 2015, the testing industry emerged to help ensure product safety. Toxicologist…