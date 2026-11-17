Date: Friday, December 11, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502

Step back in time for A Swingin' Christmas with the Retro Radio Dolls at Reno Public Market!

Enjoy an evening of timeless Christmas classics, vintage glamour, and beautiful Andrews Sisters-inspired harmonies as the Retro Radio Dolls bring the magic of a classic holiday variety show to life.

Special Guest Performances:

Bing Crosby Character, bringing nostalgic Christmas charm and timeless vocals.

Dr. Albinia Asryan, providing live piano accompaniment on select holiday favorites.

Sing along to holiday classics like White Christmas, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, and more!

Enjoy delicious food and drinks available for purchase from Reno Public Market's local vendors while celebrating the season with live music, holiday cheer, and festive fun.

Bring your friends and family for a memorable evening of vintage Christmas entertainment!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/a-swingin-christmas-live-retro-radio-dolls-at-reno-public-market