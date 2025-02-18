Country Brunch | Boot-Scootin’ Good Times at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

May 10, 2026, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Get ready to kick up your heels and dance the day away with free country dance lessons from the amazing DJ Jeremy McGuigan & Sara B Dancin'!

Toe-tapping country tunes will fill the air, creating the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of line dancing fun. Don't worry if you're new to it—we'll have demonstrations and expert guidance to teach you the coolest moves and steps. We can't wait to see you here for a boot-scootin' good time!

This event is free and open to the public. An RSVP isn't necessary, but it helps us plan accordingly, and allows us to send you any event updates.

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¡Prepárate para bailar todo el día con lecciones de baile country gratuitas del increíble DJ Jeremy McGuigan y Sara B Dancin'!

Melodías country llenarán el aire, creando el telón de fondo perfecto para una tarde divertida de baile en línea. No te preocupes si eres nuevo en esto: tendremos demostraciones y orientación experta para enseñarte los mejores movimientos y pasos. ¡Estamos ansiosos por verte aquí para pasar un buen rato!

Este evento es gratis y abierto al publico. No es necesario confirmar su asistencia, pero nos ayuda a planificar en consecuencia y nos permite enviarle actualizaciones del evento.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/country-brunch-boot-skootin-good-times-free-event-at-rpm-14