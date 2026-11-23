Hi-Dez Holiday Market
Hi-Dez Holiday Market
Since 2010, the annual holiday market at The Holland Project has been the go-to, one-stop shop for all things artist-made, DIY, vintage, and more, and always in time for the gift-giving season. Hi-Dez is a multi-stop, two-day holiday market presented by The Holland Project with over 50 artists and vendors, live music and DJs from KWNK Community Radio, photo booths, hands-on activities, and more!
We will be hosting 50+ vendors at the same location as we were in 2025, located at 299 E. Plumb Lane, Suite 115 (Reno Public Market shopping center, next door to Sprouts grocery store).
RPM Shopping Center (former Blue Zone, next door to Sprouts)
$0-5
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Holland Project
775-448-6500
alisha@hollandreno.org
RPM Shopping Center (former Blue Zone, next door to Sprouts)
299 E. Plumb Lane, Suite 115Reno, Nevada 89502
7752348343
info@hollandreno.org