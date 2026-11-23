Since 2010, the annual holiday market at The Holland Project has been the go-to, one-stop shop for all things artist-made, DIY, vintage, and more, and always in time for the gift-giving season. Hi-Dez is a multi-stop, two-day holiday market presented by The Holland Project with over 50 artists and vendors, live music and DJs from KWNK Community Radio, photo booths, hands-on activities, and more!

We will be hosting 50+ vendors at the same location as we were in 2025, located at 299 E. Plumb Lane, Suite 115 (Reno Public Market shopping center, next door to Sprouts grocery store).