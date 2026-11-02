Holiday Family Arts Festival

Join us at the Lake Mansion for a free community art festival hosted by Arts for All Nevada! From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, you and your family can attend for a fun-filled day of creativity! We will have a wide variety of exciting activities and organizations to make this a memorable event for all ages!

Event Highlights:

- Santa will be in attendance to hear holiday wishes and to take photos

- Toy Drive for Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation

- The High Desert Harmonies will be singing Christmas Carols

- Holiday and Winter-themed Crafts

- Opportunities to meet local artists and do some holiday shopping

- A free book for every child, courtesy of Spread the Word Nevada

- Meet local historian and Lake Mansion expert – Patty Cafferata

- Explore the open doors of the Lake Mansion, and more!

No RSVP needed – just bring your friends and family, and we’ll see you there!

Thanks to our sponsors – E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation, Marshall R. Matley Foundation, The Nell J. Redfield Foundation, Nevada Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, NV Energy Foundation, and the City of Reno for their generous support for this Festival.