LOCATION: SCHEELS, 1200 Scheels Dr., Sparks, NV 89434

DATES: November 14 - December 7

HOURS: During SCHEELS regular business hours

Light the World Giving Machines are returning to Northern Nevada for a third year. Giving Machines are customized red vending machines with a twist. Instead of dispensing a product to consume, they allow people to donate tangible items, from $10 to $100, that benefit local and global nonprofits.

Donors choose a gift on the machine's screen, such as food, shelter, hygiene items or even a milk goat and pay by card or mobile app. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sponsors the machines and covers all operating costs, so 100% of donations go directly to the charities. This year's local charity partners include: Tiny Toes Foundation, Eddy House, Soulful Seeds, Ronald McDonald House Northern Nevada, and Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Global charity partners include: CARE USA, UNICEF, and Clubfoot Solutions.

Start a new holiday tradition with family and friends! Giving Machines are a unique, fun, and memorable way to do an instant act of kindness for someone in need.