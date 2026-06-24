Summer Family Arts Festival

Join us at the Lake Mansion for a free community art festival hosted by Arts for All Nevada! From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, you and your family can attend for a fun-filled day of creativity! We will have a wide variety of exciting activities and organizations to make this a memorable event for all ages!

Event Highlights:

Enjoy summer-themed art stations with hands-on crafts for all age groups

Free book for every child, courtesy of Spread the Word-Nevada

Meet local historian and Lake Mansion expert – Patty Cafferata

Explore the open doors of the Lake Mansion, and more!

No RSVP needed – just bring your friends and family, and we’ll see you there!

Thanks to our sponsors – E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation, Marshall R. Matley Foundation, The Nell J. Redfield Foundation, NV Energy Foundation, Nevada Arts Council, and the City of Reno for their generous support for this Festival.