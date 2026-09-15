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The Reno Gem & Mineral Society’s “Jackpot of Gems"

The Reno Gem & Mineral Society’s “Jackpot of Gems"

The Reno Gem & Mineral Society’s “Jackpot of Gems 2026” returns to Reno with three days of rocks, gems, fossils, jewelry, interactive educational experiences and family fun. It’s free admission for this Reno tradition, September 18–20, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Come discover why rocks really do rock—and experience one of the West's premier gem, mineral, fossil, and jewelry events!

Reno-Sparks Convention Center
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Reno Gem and Mineral Society
www. renogms.org
Reno-Sparks Convention Center
4590 S Virginia St
Reno, Nevada 89502
775-240-8828
renosophisticats@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/SophisticatsofReno/