Turned Up Tuesday - Karaoke at Reno Public Market
Turned Up Tuesday - Karaoke at Reno Public Market
Time & Location
When: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Where: Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
🎤 It’s Turned Up Tuesdays with R&B Productions at Reno Public Market🎶
Join us every Tuesday from 7 to 9 PM for an unforgettable karaoke night filled with music, fun, and good vibes.Step onto a stunning stage with top-notch sound, sip on a drink from the Honey Bar, and treat yourself to delicious food from RPM's global eats. 🌍🍹🍴
Grab your friends, warm up those vocal cords, and let’s make Tuesday nights the highlight of your week.
See you there! 🎵
Event Link -https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events
Reno Public Market
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com