Turned Up Tuesday - Karaoke at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

When: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

🎤 It’s Turned Up Tuesdays with R&B Productions at Reno Public Market🎶

Join us every Tuesday from 7 to 9 PM for an unforgettable karaoke night filled with music, fun, and good vibes.Step onto a stunning stage with top-notch sound, sip on a drink from the Honey Bar, and treat yourself to delicious food from RPM's global eats. 🌍🍹🍴

Grab your friends, warm up those vocal cords, and let’s make Tuesday nights the highlight of your week.

See you there! 🎵

Event Link -https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events