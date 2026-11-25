FREE EVENT!

Join us for a weekend filled with beautiful music at the Northern Nevada Music Teachers Association's (NNMTA) Winter Play-A-Thon! This musical celebration features talented students performing alongside our dedicated local music teachers.

Dates & Times:

- Friday, December 11: 2-5 PM

- Saturday, December 12: 9 AM-5 PM

- Sunday, December 13: 9 AM-5 PM

Come show your support for these budding musicians as they showcase their skills on stage. It's a wonderful opportunity to experience captivating performances and appreciate the musical talents of our community. Make sure to enter the raffle for a chance to win amazing prizes!

This event is free and open to the public! More information from NNMTA below.

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Every December, NNMTA organizes a Winter Play-A-Thon at which students are given an opportunity to play in public places such as malls for valuable performance experience. Students are encouraged to solicit donations from family and friends to support their performance.

Donations are used to help fund the Youth Piano Festival and other NNMTA events.

Performed repertoire does not have to be holiday oriented. In fact, it’s common for students to play their standard repertoire of classical music and even music from their beginning method books.

Participation is organized through teachers, so contact your teacher for more information. Teachers should contact Christine Barden to register or for more information.

Donation form link: https://www.nnmta.org/.../winter-play-a-thon-donations.pdf

RPM Event Link:https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events