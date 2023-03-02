© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR's spring fund drive is happening now! Click here to make a gift today.
Education

Three new WCSD administrative positions narrowly approved by trustees

KUNR Public Radio | By Jose Davila IV
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST
Nine individuals are seated in a u-shape configuration behind an arched desk. There are microphones pointed toward each person. A projector is also facing toward the front of the room with a presentation displayed.
Screenshot
/
WCSD Board Meetings via YouTube
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Reno, Nev.

After a debate on priorities and timing, the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted to create three new positions in the district’s central office.

During a board meeting on Tuesday, WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield requested the addition of two new associate chiefs to the group of five area superintendents, who each oversee principals at about 20 schools. Going forward, area superintendents will also be known as associate chiefs. She’s also looking to hire a special assistant to join her leadership team.

She said the new positions will help the district improve its service delivery and communication.

“When I talk with students, when I talk with staff, when I talk with trustees, when I talk with families and community members at large, there is one, there are a few, but there’s one very, very clear consistent theme. And that is the lack of consistency in practice and implementation of programs across our schools,” she shared.

However, her proposal was met with significant pushback from some of the trustees. District G’s Diane Nicolet was one of them.

“I do not argue with the need at all. The timing is not right and so I can’t support it,” she said.

District B’s Colleen Westlake and District A’s Jeff Church also criticized the request. The three focused on its awkward timing as the district awaits final budget numbers from the Nevada Legislature and develops its new strategic plan. Church and Westlake also questioned why the district is hiring more administrators instead of prioritizing teacher hires.

In response, Enfield reminded them that she had already moved many administrative staff back into classrooms at the start of the school year. She added that the hiring season for school districts is starting now and that she thinks there will still be a need for these roles even after the legislative session and the planning process end.

The trustees approved the positions in a 4-3 vote.

The image included in this story is a screenshot from the Washoe County School District’s Board of Trustees livestreamed meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Click here to view the recorded video on YouTube.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Text on top of an image that says “support local journalism.” The background is a rocky shore along Lake Tahoe at sunset. The hues from warm-toned and purple clouds are reflecting against the water.

KUNR’s spring fund drive is happening now, and your continued support is what makes this local reporting possible.

Help end the drive early and make a gift today.


Tags
Education Washoe County School District2023 Nevada Legislative Session
Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
See stories by Jose Davila IV
Related Content