$112 million retrofit of Storey County fuel plant underway to produce plant-based diesel

New Rise Renewables, formerly known as Ryze Renewables, is a Reno-based company working to produce a renewable crude oil, which is an emerging competitor against other renewable fuels, like ethanol and biodiesel. Though most fossil fuel alternatives actually contain petroleum products, this newer fuel does not.

Mike Burgess, vice president of construction for Encore, one of the facility’s main contractors, was present at the project’s official launch on August 10, where construction was underway.

Shelby Herbert / Two pressurized vats at the New Rise Renewables plant in Storey County, Nev., on Aug. 10, 2022.

At the construction site, Burgess pointed out several giant vats, as well as the network of pipes he calls the “gumball machine.” This is where feedstocks will be digested by bacteria in the process of turning them into crude.

“[This is where] we can take a bigger variety of the corn oil,” said Burgess. “It’s really clean stuff. We’ll treat it to clean it up. And then the gumball machine likes the same feed every day. Nice and easy.”

Randy Soule is the owner of the New Rise facility, and he says renewable diesel is a “drop-in” replacement for petroleum-based diesel — meaning that engines don’t need to be modified to burn it.

“This is now a fuel that you can comfortably put in your car,” said Soule. “[You can] put it in anything that you run, and you don’t have to worry about it. Why do you not have to worry about it? Because we now make the exact molecule that is diesel fuel.”

Shelby Herbert / KUNR Public Radio Randy Soule, owner of the New Rise Renewables facility, gave closing remarks at the project’s launch on Aug. 10, 2022, in Storey County, Nev.

Burning renewable crude produces carbon emissions similar to those from ordinary fossil fuels ; however, one can consider this to be an intermediary step toward carbon neutrality, as the plant feedstock used in production absorbs greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere when it grows.

Operations will launch early next year on a line of $112 million in government-backed credit. The company will also create 55 full-time jobs at an average salary of $75,000 per year.

Shelby Herbert is a reporter for KUNR and the Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science, which is part of the Reynolds School of Journalism.