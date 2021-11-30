-
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects oil, gas and coal production – and C02 emissions – to rise in 2022. Extreme temperatures are partly to blame.
Janet Yellen is President Joe Biden's pick to be treasury secretary. And she's been a big proponent of a carbon tax .
Researchers have found that it’s not just forests on the landscape that can help mitigate climate change. Meadows also provide an efficient way to keep…
Rural economies could get a massive boost under policies meant to decrease carbon emissions, according to an analysis by the Center for American...
Agriculture, forestry and other land uses are responsible for about a quarter of human-caused greenhouse gases. That “land sector” holds huge potential to…
Following today's Environment Protection Agency announcement on carbon emissions, Reno city officials say the local clean energy industry is in a good…