© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Human-caused greenhouse gases are fueling drought conditions in the West, study finds

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published August 26, 2025 at 12:13 PM PDT
This is an image of low black-gray clouds hanging over a cracked desert landscape.
Wesley Aston
/
Adobe Stock
Over the past 20 years, drought conditions have intensified across the Western U.S., as seen here in Utah's West Desert near Fish Springs.

A new study finds that human emissions are the main culprit behind the decades-long drought that ebbs and flows across the Western U.S. Scientists warn the drier pattern could become the new normal, with major implications for water supplies.

The study led by the University of Colorado Boulder shows that human-caused greenhouse gases and industrial pollution are the main reasons.

Lead author Jeremy Klavans said if emissions keep rising, “water managers, people who are involved in water infrastructure planning, should set their expectations as a continued drought. We see this as much more likely than not in the coming decades.”

Researchers looked at the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, a natural climate cycle that usually flips between wet and dry phases every 20 to 30 years. But it’s been stuck in a drier state for more than three decades, shrinking the Colorado River, parching farms, and increasing the risk for wildfires.

Klavans, a researcher in CU Boulder’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, said the study gives water managers new data to better prepare for shortages and invest in new infrastructure, like wastewater recycling or desalination plants.

He added that the findings also highlight the urgent need to cut emissions if Western states hope to see a return to historic, wetter conditions.

“We're going to be stuck in a drought-like state, as long as we continue to emit greenhouse gases at the rate we've been doing so,” he warned.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Local Stories MWNBgreenhouse gasescarbon emissionsclimate changeDroughtwestern waterwater shortagecolorado river
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel