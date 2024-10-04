© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Landfills leak 6 million metric tons of climate-warming methane each year, study finds

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:02 PM PDT
This is an image of a mountain of trash at a garbage landfill. A bulldozer is on top of the pile.
Vchalup
/
Adobe Stock
U.S. landfills leak roughly 6 million metric tons of methane per year, according to a new study from the Environmental Defense Fund.

Landfills are the nation’s third-largest source of methane, behind agriculture and fossil fuels. And a new study shows many landfills, including those in the Mountain West, are polluting the air even more than they are reporting.

In 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated that each year U.S. landfills leaked about 3.7 million metric tons of methane. The powerful greenhouse gas has 80 times more climate-warming power than carbon dioxide in the short term.

But analysis of satellite data by the Environmental Defense Fund found that emissions are closer to 6 million metric tons a year.

“That's the same climate impact – in the near term – as 100 million gas cars,” said Edwin LaMair, an attorney with the advocacy group. “Most people don't think about the air pollution impacts of food and yard waste in landfills, but it's actually a major contributor to climate change.”

LaMair said most landfills self-report their methane levels to the EPA. But dozens of landfills are in violation of meeting federal clean air standards, including some in southern Nevada, southern Idaho, central New Mexico, and across Colorado.

Nationwide, there are more than 1,100 municipal solid waste landfills. Roughly two million Americans live within one mile of a landfill, and many are people of color, and living in poverty.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Local Stories emissionsclimate changegreenhouse gasescarbon emissionsEPA
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel