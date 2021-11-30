-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, May 14, 2021.New CDC Guidelines Drop Mask Mandate For Vaccinated In NevadaBy Paul…
The wind and solar industries made historic gains last year. Both reached new highs in energy production and capacity in 2020.
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021.Unsheltered Population More Likely To Die During PandemicBy Robyn Vincent,…
The Sony Handycam, of all things, foretold what may soon be a massive mine on public lands in Nevada.In the early 1990s, the camcorder became the first…
It's been a tough year for gas and oil prices, but solar power has seen steady growth during this pandemic year. A solar trade group published a report…
The U.S. is now officially out of the Paris climate accord. Climate policy is mixed around the Mountain West, but many states are seeing action and a…
President-elect Joe Biden wants to move the U.S. away from fossil fuel development, but he will face some challenges.
After more than a decade of growth, Nevada’s fast-growing renewable energy sector faces storm clouds. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the sector…
While sales of electric vehicles globally are expected to decline this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the installation of charging stations in…
Nevada is a big player in renewable energy. But while it ranks among the top five states for both solar and geothermal energy production, it lags well…