-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.Washoe County Health District Advising People To Stay IndoorsBy Lucia…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Apr. 29, 2021.Senate Democrats Unveil State-Sponsored Public Option Healthcare BillBy Paul…
-
Heat pumps offer one of the best ways to cut carbon in homes and commercial buildings, energy and climate experts say in a new report.
-
A new hydroelectric dam project could be built within the next few years near Bishop. While many see it as a form of clean energy, some locals are…
-
A bill in the state legislature is pushing Nevada’s utility companies into providing half of their power from renewable sources of energy.Opponents of the…
-
Business leaders in the state who want their voices heard more easily by the Public Utilities Commission have formed an Energy Efficiency Business…
-
The Stillwater Hybrid Plant in Fallon, owned and operated by Enel Green Power, officially unveiled its solar thermal energy capability Tuesday, making it…
-
Seventeen governors from across the nation have agreed to work together to advance clean, renewable energy initiatives. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick has…
-
Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission voted to change rates for rooftop solar customers this week — prompting an outcry from solar companies and their…
-
Following today's Environment Protection Agency announcement on carbon emissions, Reno city officials say the local clean energy industry is in a good…