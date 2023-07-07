© 2023 KUNR
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Study: Climate change brings more extreme rainfall to mountain towns

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published July 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT
This is an image of crewmembers working to clear a landslide of rocks covering part of a highway.
Courtesy Of Colorado Department of Transportation
/
Colorado Department of Transportation crewmembers work to clear a landslide of rocks from a highway in Boulder County, Colo., on June 23, 2023.

A new study finds that mountain regions will get more extreme rain because of climate change, raising the risk of hazards like floods and landslides.

For every one degree Celsius that the climate warms, mountain regions can expect the intensity of extreme rainstorms to increase by 15%. That’s almost double what scientists previously thought, according to a new study in the journal Nature.

The new finding applies to areas 6,500 feet above sea level. In the Mountain West, there are several towns nestled in the mountains at an even higher elevation, including Laramie, Wyoming; Gallup, New Mexico; and a handful in Colorado, such as Durango, Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs.

Mohammed Ombadi, an environmental data scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and the study’s lead author, said about one-quarter of the world’s population lives either in mountain regions or directly downstream.

“And obviously, you have direct risk of damages related to floods, to infrastructure to buildings to roads,” he said.

He said communities in vulnerable areas should invest in resilient infrastructure and long-term planning to mitigate risks.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
