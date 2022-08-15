Nevada DMV goes appointment-only due to staffing shortages

Nevada’s major DMV offices are ending most walk-in services and switching to offering appointments only, beginning Monday, Aug. 15, according to a recent press release .

Staffing shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to limit walk-in services at the six largest DMV offices in Nevada, including Carson City and Reno. However, walk-ins will still be accepted for vehicle movement permits, license plate drop-offs, driver’s license reinstatements, past-due debts, kiosk transactions and vehicle inspections.

DMV offices that open on weekends, as well as commercial and rural offices, will not be affected by this change. The government agency is also reminding customers that many of its services are offered online, including address change, driver’s license renewal and others.

Book a DMV appointment here .

Learn about DMV online services here .

This news update was part of KUNR Today on Friday, August 12.