Nevada DMV goes appointment-only due to staffing shortages

We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published August 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
A view of the service counters at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Northern Nevada. There are two open counters where clerks are seated. Each clerk is assisting community members who are also seated across from them.
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
Customers wait to take their driving tests at the DMV office in Reno, Nev., on April 9, 2022.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging its customers to book an appointment or use the online services available on its website.

Nevada’s major DMV offices are ending most walk-in services and switching to offering appointments only, beginning Monday, Aug. 15, according to a recent press release.

Staffing shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to limit walk-in services at the six largest DMV offices in Nevada, including Carson City and Reno. However, walk-ins will still be accepted for vehicle movement permits, license plate drop-offs, driver’s license reinstatements, past-due debts, kiosk transactions and vehicle inspections.

DMV offices that open on weekends, as well as commercial and rural offices, will not be affected by this change. The government agency is also reminding customers that many of its services are offered online, including address change, driver’s license renewal and others.

Book a DMV appointment here.
Learn about DMV online services here.

This news update was part of KUNR Today on Friday, August 12.

Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in August 2022 as a part-time reporter and bilingual editor. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
