Nevada DMV

Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Nevada Reports 1,552 Additional COVID Cases, 21 More DeathsBy The Associated…
KUNR Today: WCSD On The Hook For $20M Tax Repayment, New Nev. Driver’s Licenses Cause Issues For TSAHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.WCSD Lawsuit Dismissed, On The Hook For $20M Tax RepaymentBy KUNR StaffThe…
KUNR Today: Wildfires Are Top Of Mind At Tahoe Summit, WCSO Warns Burners Of Harsh Desert ConditionsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.KUNR is providing updates on the Dixie Fire as they relate to Susanville and…
KUNR Today: Nevada Officials Urge Vaccinations As COVID-19 Surges, Drought Means More Bear ConflictsHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 9, 2021.Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Nevada Officials Encourage Vaccinations, Not…
Here are your local morning news headlines for Friday, May 21, 2021.Nevada Lawmakers Unveil Eviction Protection BillBy Paul BogerNevada lawmakers have…
Read in English.Nevada ahora permite que las personas incluyan “X” como el género en su licencia de conducir en lugar de masculino o femenino.La portavoz…
Lee en español.Nevada is now allowing people to list “X” as the gender on their driver’s license instead of male or female.DMV spokeswoman Alex Walden…
For the last decade, driver’s licenses in Nevada and a handful of other states have not complied with federal law. The DMV is fixing the issue now, but…