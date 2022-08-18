KUNR Today: Nevada Gov. Sisolak asks OB-GYNs how to improve reproductive health access

Nevada Gov. Sisolak meets with OB-GYNs and reproductive rights activists

By Lucia Starbuck

The Nevada Governor held a roundtable with obstetrician gynecologists and reproductive care activists Wednesday in Reno. Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, who’s running for reelection against anti-abortion Joe Lombardo , the sheriff of the Las Vegas area, is worried about the strain that’s being put on abortion providers in Nevada.

The procedure is protected up to 24 weeks under the Nevada constitution . The governor asked roundtable participants for suggestions on how to improve access to care. Here’s OB-GYN Dr. Sandra Koch:

“I made a number of suggestions. The first one is expanding the providers who can provide abortions in the state to include advanced practitioners,” Koch said.

In Nevada and many other states , only physicians can provide abortions.

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

By The Associated Press

The nation's leading abortion rights advocacy organization, Planned Parenthood, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November's midterm elections. It's pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort comes about two months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which created a constitutional right to have an abortion.

The campaign will be waged by Planned Parenthood's political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor's offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood's previous spending record was $45 million in 2020.

How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents

By The Associated Press

People in Arizona and Nevada won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.

New cuts will build on last year's reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers' Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.

Grim forecast for nation’s largest reservoirs: Lake Powell and Lake Mead

By Alex Hager, KUNC for the Mountain West News Bureau

A new round of cutbacks is coming for some water users on the Colorado River. The cuts follow a grim forecast for the nation’s largest reservoirs – Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

The Bureau of Reclamation says water levels in Lake Mead outside Las Vegas will be critically low and still dropping at the start of next year. To help soften the blow, the agency will restrict the amount of water sent downstream starting in January 2023.

“The system is approaching a tipping point, and without action we could not protect the system and the millions of Americans who rely on this critical resource,” said Camille Calimlim Touton, the bureau’s director.

Those cutbacks will be felt most sharply in central Arizona, although local water agencies will use stored reserves to help ease the shortages. This is the second year in a row that mandatory cutbacks have been issued as climate change strains the overallocated Colorado River.

Meals on Wheels expands to Smith Valley, Wellington

By Maria Palma

The Meals on Wheels program will expand to the Smith Valley and Wellington area beginning September 1. Meals on Wheels provides nutritional food options to homebound seniors who are at high nutritional risk.

Eligible Lyon County residents will be able to sign up for the program at the Yerington Senior Center. Participants must be 60 years of age or older, homebound due to illness, disability or geographic isolation.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, or to know if someone is eligible, call the Yerington Senior Center at 775-463-6550.

