Updates: Fire at railroad tie yard in Hazen

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff
Published September 7, 2022 at 11:10 PM PDT
11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Multiple agencies are battling a fire burning in the community of Hazen, Nevada, at the railroad tie yard. Multiple media outlets, including KOLO-TV, KRNV-TV, and Carson Now, are reporting that local emergency officials are asking anyone living within a half mile of the fire to evacuate.

Churchill County put an alert on Facebook Wednesday night asking residents to remain indoors. The alert said that “the smoke plume is moving west to east north of the city of Fallon” and people with breathing problems should be aware. Highway 50 in the area is closed and the county doesn’t have an estimate for when it may reopen.

Several agencies are providing updates on Facebook. They include Churchill County, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Fernley, the City of Fallon, and the North Lyon County Fire Protection District. They are asking everyone to stay away from this dangerous area.

Check air quality in your area at fire.airnow.gov.

