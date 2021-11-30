-
KUNR Today: Extreme Fire Season Expected In Mountain West, Some Progressive Bills Die In LegislatureHere are your morning news headlines for Monday, May 17, 2021.Extreme Fire Season Expected Across Mountain WestBy Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News…
This story was originally published to the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science's website on August 22, 2020.California is blazing with…
Editor’s Note: As of Thursday, July 2, KUNR has stopped actively updating this web post. For the most current information about the Poeville Fire, visit…
The U.S. Forest Service is rethinking how it employs firefighters.
November 8, 2019 marks the 1-year anniversary of the start of the Camp Fire in California, the most destructive and deadliest fire the state has ever…
A new study suggests huge fire blankets can help protect homes during wildfires.
Firefighters work in high-stress, high-stakes environments, constantly making choices in the face of cascading uncertainty. They’re putting their lives on…
The ecosystems of the American West are under threat from climate change. Analysis by the Bureau of Land Management says areas like the Great Basin are…
Thursday, 2:51 p.m. update: Oil Well Fire:The wind-driven Oil Well Fire east of Elko has burned seven homes in rural Nevada, but three of the structures…
The Little Valley Fire, which started around 2 a.m., is burning quickly through Washoe Valley. Officials have closed I-580 and US-395 through Washoe…