Sparks asks new fire chief to resign ahead of looming ‘serious criminal charges’

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:35 PM PST
The City of Sparks has asked its new Sparks Fire Department chief to resign within a week of creating the contract.

In an internal video to Sparks Fire Department employees first published by KRNV, city manager Neil Krutz said the city became aware that “serious criminal charges” were about to be filed against its new fire chief, Mark Lawson. He did not specify the charges and said he asked for and received Lawson’s resignation Monday morning.

Lawson was previously employed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE. Jim Reid, the former Sparks Fire chief, received a vote of no confidence from the Sparks Firefighters union in March and later left the department.

The city hasn't announced its next steps for filling the vacancy.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
