A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony.

“We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole area, and this area has gotten better and better ever since we bought this land in 2007,” Goett said. “We are very excited to be here. I hope everybody really enjoys it.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak also spoke at the ceremony. He said that in addition to entertainment, Legends Bay Casino is a source of employment and tourism.

“Legends Bay Casino has created more than 300 jobs already,” he said. “For those 300 people, it is the most important 300 jobs that we have in the state of Nevada.”

The casino features the only Circa Sportsbook in Northern Nevada, and it offers over 600 gaming machines, along with new restaurants and dining areas, including a food truck hall.