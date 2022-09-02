© 2022 KUNR
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published September 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM PDT
A big, dark-colored outdoor sign with white letters that says “Legends Bay Casino.”
1 of 5  — Legends Bay Casino signage, Maria Palma, KUNR
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Maria Palma
Ten men in suits are standing on a stage together and clapping and smiling. Audience members can be seen toward the bottom of the composition, out of frame.
2 of 5  — Legends Bay Casino Sparks Ribbon Cutting 8/30/22, Maria Palma, KUNR
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson, Olympia Companies CEO Garry Goett, and others, during Legends Bay Casino’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Sparks, Nev.
Maria Palma
The view inside a sportsbook in a casino. There is a hexagonal bar with evenly-spaced chairs and screens in front of each. There are also large screens above the area, and a gaming floor in the background.
3 of 5  — Legends Bay Casino Sparks, Maria Palma, KUNR
Legends Bay Casino includes the region’s only Circa Sportsbook, as seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Sparks, Nev.
Maria Palma
A casino floor with several slot machines and big chandeliers.
4 of 5  — Legends Bay Casino gaming floor, Maria Palma, KUNR
On one floor, there are over 600 gaming machines, live keno, video poker, live table games and more at the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Maria Palma
A casino dining area with two visible food trucks with neon signs. The sign on the yellow food truck on the left says “Loco Bueno,” and the one to the right says “Pizza.”
5 of 5  — Legends Bay Casino food trucks, Maria Palma, KUNR
A variety of food options are available in the dining area of the casino, such as Duke’s Steak House, LB Grill and Craft 55. There is also a food truck hall, as seen at Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Maria Palma

Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors on Tuesday in Sparks, and it’s the first new casino in Northern Nevada in over 20 years.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony.

“We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole area, and this area has gotten better and better ever since we bought this land in 2007,” Goett said. “We are very excited to be here. I hope everybody really enjoys it.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak also spoke at the ceremony. He said that in addition to entertainment, Legends Bay Casino is a source of employment and tourism.

“Legends Bay Casino has created more than 300 jobs already,” he said. “For those 300 people, it is the most important 300 jobs that we have in the state of Nevada.”

The casino features the only Circa Sportsbook in Northern Nevada, and it offers over 600 gaming machines, along with new restaurants and dining areas, including a food truck hall.

Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in August 2022 as a part-time reporter and bilingual editor. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
