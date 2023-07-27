WCSD trustees adopt new sex ed curriculum for 4th and 5th graders

The new curriculum uses more inclusive terms to describe anatomy, puberty, and health for students in the 4th and 5th grades. The biggest flashpoint was over the phrases “boys and people with penises” and “girls and people with vulvas.” The curriculum was last updated in 2004.

The boardroom was packed with public commenters. Some, both in support and opposition, said they had kids in the district, but many did not. About half of public commenters expressed support. They included medical professionals, transgender people, and younger folks.

Those in opposition skewed older and invoked religion more often. They also asked why the trustees were focusing on sex ed instead of more basic subjects, noting that Nevada often ranks in the bottom five states for education. The program, called Sexuality Health And Responsibility Education, or S.H.A.R.E , is required under Nevada law.

Andrea Thompson was part of the S.H.A.R.E. committee that advised on the language. But she was commenting as a community member and psychiatric nurse practitioner at the meeting.

“I know we’ve heard a lot about Nevada being 49, we’re number one at syphilis,” she said.

After two hours of public comment, the trustees deliberated. Many felt that the inclusive language was a plus – as were lessons that emphasized communication.

However, District A Trustee Jeff Church, who represents South Reno, Washoe Valley, and Incline Village, was firmly against it.

“The proposal would alienate and marginalize half or more of the community, result in more students not receiving a S.H.A.R.E. education, risk expensive litigation, and ignore constitutional religious beliefs,” he said.

In response, district general counsel Neil Rombardo said he was not worried about litigation because the district is not allowed to include religion in the curriculum and because gender identity is a protected class.

But University of Nevada Reno professor of human development and family studies Pamela Payne likes the discussion of consent in the new curriculum.

“Consent is really important. It’s something that we should be teaching. In my expert opinion, consent is something we teach even younger than 4th and 5th grade. It’s ‘Is it ok to give you a hug?’ which is developmentally appropriate for a two- or a three-year-old,” she said.

The trustees voted 5-2 to adopt the curriculum, with District B Trustee Colleen Westlake, who represents Sun Valley and much of Sparks, joining Church in opposition.

Parents can opt into the program when they register their kids for school or via a district form. About 90 percent of students currently opt into the district's sex-ed classes.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.