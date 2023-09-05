© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Stories

RSIC to build 22 new homes in Hungry Valley with HUD grant

KUNR Public Radio | By Jose Davila IV
Published September 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM PDT
Steps and a ramp lead to the entrance of a beige and red building with a large tree in front on a snowy day.
Jose Davila IV
/
KUNR Public Radio
The RSIC recreation building on the Colony's city parcel in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 8, 2022. Melendez said there is no space for new housing on the Colony's city parcel.

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony will build 22 new homes for low-income tribal members in Hungry Valley with a new grant from the federal government.

The money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development totals $4.4 million. The funds come from a competitive grant program that targets Native housing projects.

The project will help the tribe meet demand from members that want to move onto tribal lands, said Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Chairman Arlan Melendez.

“Housing has been a priority of mine and the Tribal Council here for a long time because we have a lot of people that want to come back to the reservation that are living in the city,” he said. “And I think it’s a priority to try to make sure that they become part of the community by living on tribal land.”

Melendez said most people want to move back onto the reservation because of high housing costs elsewhere in the Truckee Meadows.

In a press release, Nevada’s Democratic senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto said the goal is to lower housing costs for Native residents.

In Reno-Sparks, average rent now sits almost two times higher than it did in 2013, according to real estate appraisal firm Johnson Perkins Griffin. And median home prices jumped 300 percent over the last decade, resulting in ongoing housing affordability issues.

The tribe is looking to complete infrastructure upgrades in Hungry Valley next year before starting construction on the homes in 2025.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Tags
Local Stories Reno-Sparks Indian Colonyaffordable housing
Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
See stories by Jose Davila IV
Related Content