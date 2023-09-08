© 2023 KUNR
Local Stories

Schools Over Stadiums PAC petitions for referendum to nix state revenue from A’s project

KUNR Public Radio | By Jose Davila IV
Published September 8, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT
A large group of people standing in front of the Nevada State Legislature building. They are listening to a woman who is speaking into a microphone toward the front.
Jose Davila IV
/
KUNR Public Radio
NSEA President Dawn Etcheverry speaks to a rally of teachers outside of the Nevada State Legislature during the 2023 session on May 17, 2023, in Carson City, Nev.

The Schools Over Stadiums PAC filed a referendum petition on Sept. 6, hoping to force a statewide vote on state financing for the A’s stadium project in Las Vegas.

The teacher union-led group is seeking to repeal sections of the bill that pledge public funding for the project. The petition aims to repeal the use of state tax revenue to pay debt service on an estimated $120 million of Clark County bonds.

Those bonds are only one part of the deal between the Nevada State Legislature and the A’s. The state will also give the A’s $180 million in transferable tax credits. The petition only targets the state tax revenues, though, due to legal concerns over future development contracts the A’s may sign.

Directing public funds toward a stadium instead of Nevada’s education system was misguided, said Alexander Marks, director of strategy for the Nevada State Education Association, the teachers’ union backing the campaign.

“The Legislature didn’t hear a single bill to reduce class sizes. They didn’t have any movement on generating new revenue streams for our schools. Instead, the last two weeks of session were about a stadium,” he said. “They couldn’t get it done, so they called a special session, so for eight days, we watched them bend over backwards to try to give $380 million to California billionaire John Fisher.”

The group will now have to gather more than 102,000 signatures to get the referendum on the November 2024 ballot as long as no one files a suit claiming that it is illegal within 15 business days. Anyone can challenge the petition if they believe it has more than one subject or if its description is inaccurate.

Marks said they plan to use volunteers first to gather signatures and may hire a vendor to help with that process later on. The deadline to turn in the signatures is July 8, 2024.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
